Denton County property owners, check your tax appraisals.
We protested the value placed on mineral interests we owned in Denton County and valued by an appraisal firm working for the Denton Central Appraisal District. We provided proof that the price for gas was overstated in our appraisals. But the Denton Appraisal Review Board ignored that absolute proof and denied our protest, so we will pay higher taxes unless we go to court to fight it.
I’ll bet that, if you check into your property appraisals, you may find that your appraisals have also been overvalued. So why is this important? Higher appraisal values mean higher taxes collected by Denton County, and higher taxes that YOU will pay.
We are fine with paying our proper taxes owed, but not when they are based on erroneous and inflated values.
Lawrence Mendolia,
Dallas
STEM is the future
STEM (integrated science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is the future, whether young innovators have to design rockets for space, formulate vaccines, eradicate diseases or save the human race. STEM education provides jobs and awareness to people around the world. In fact, 48% of worldwide careers and jobs need a STEM-related bachelor’s degree. If we could improve STEM education in primary and secondary schools, we would create a stronger foundation for youth who wish to work as adults in the STEM field.
A variety of different STEM classes can be added to elementary and middle schools: robotics, engineering, graphics and design, and programming. It’s never too early to begin STEM; however, almost all elementary schools and most middle schools in Lewisville ISD have no STEM classes or clubs. When I was in middle school, I was jealous of a middle school that had robotics and science clubs, which allowed students to participate in competitions that I never had access to. My friends and I always wished that we had a robotics class in middle school. Even most high schools do not offer electives like robotics or biotechnology, but rather such school clubs are common.
STEM courses and clubs allow students to apply knowledge from their core classes in a fun manner that boosts their interest in the field, while giving them skills needed for future studies and careers.
Therefore, Lewisville ISD needs to offer more STEM classes.