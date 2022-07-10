New construction frenzy in New York and beyond. One estimate is that the planet will add floor space the size of New York City every month until 2060. Today, buildings are responsible for almost 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions, with private homes alone accounting for nearly 20%. There are two component parts to emissions — operation-related emissions and emissions related to the building process. New York and Los Angeles are moving toward zero-emission buildings in the next 20-30 years. Italy has pledged to cover the full cost of green renovations.
Target, Kohl’s, Costco, Apple, Ikea, Walmart and Giant Food Stores are moving to install solar panels. In 2015, Target pledged to install solar rooftop installations on all 500 stores. Target in Denton has had a solar roof for many years. Recently, Target unveiled the first store powered entirely by solar energy in Vista, California. A massive solar carport (1,800 panels) and 1,620 solar rooftop panels were installed. Trammell Crow (the largest property owner in the nation based in Dallas) is partnering up with Altus Power to install rooftop solar on 35 million square feet of its industrial properties by 2026. Decisions that save operational costs.
Tenants will secure a discounted rate. It will sell power generated that they do not use. Perhaps the Chamber of Commerce, City Council, county government, a civic organization or a university should consider holding a forum on the topic in Denton?