A clear-eyed look
Leland Dean’s July 2 guest essay decrying wokeness and critical race theory plays to fear to make his point. He incorrectly paints CRT and wokeness as being based in Marxist ideals, and he apparently wants to sweep so much of the ugly truth about systemic racism under the rug and pretend it does not exist.
Richard Rothstein’s carefully researched book The Color of Law documents how we have systematically made racism a part of the fabric of our whole legal system. Just as the late Howard Zinn’s book A People’s History of the United States brought to light less-than-stellar events in the nation’s history, CRT and wokeness both simply demand that the whole story, and not just the whitewashed account, be told.
Let us all sit down together and take a clear-eyed look at our history — all of it.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Teach the truth
I have read some about critical race theory, but I am certainly not an expert. I do know a lot of racism because I grew up with it. If you did not grow up in the Deep South, you know very little.
So I will tell you what my opinion is: Slavery should be taught warts and ALL. Did some Africans participate in slave sales? Yes. Did so-called Christian Americans promote and actively own slaves? Yes. These are facts that existed for a few hundred years. I just want the truth to be taught.
If you do not like the truth, then you have failed what Christ believed.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Climate weirdness hurts farmers
According to a recent commentary by Zach Davis, the wet weather this spring has directly impacted area farmers, who say they had to wait later than usual to bring in their wheat crops.
Our farmers’ livelihoods are completely dependent on the amount and timing of rainfall along with temperature and other weather events. Unfortunately, our farmers in North Texas are being directly impacted by “global weirding” — flash flooding, longer droughts and extreme temperatures play like little devils through cropland. Although many people have doubts about climate change, one of our most American of groups — Texas farmers — are already beginning to suffer from it.
Our farmers will be forced to adapt to this weirder climate, but there is hope. First, we can still prevent even worse warming with smart solutions. The best way any person, farmer or not, can see these solutions enacted is to contact his or her congressperson, in our case U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess.
Second, there is a bill that recently passed through the Senate, supported by both Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, called the Climate Solutions Act, which would help farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners enter carbon credit markets. In other words, farmers and others who reduce carbon emissions or sequester carbon in the soil will receive credit for their efforts, which they can then sell to others who want to offset their carbon output.
I ask that our Rep. Burgess support this bill to grant more economic opportunities to our local farmers.
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
Let’s rethink college athletics
Now that the NCAA is allowing players to earn money from their celebrity status, maybe it is time for universities and colleges to rethink their position as it relates to sports as a whole. Maybe universities and colleges should discontinue their sports scholarship programs and athletes should have to pay for their education from their earnings.
Since athletes are now being paid, they are and should be considered professionals. Professional athletes pay their own way and are not supported by not-for-profit institutions of higher learning. NCAA sports should now be considered a minor league sports network for the major leagues, and everyone should be compensated as such.
Universities and colleges should bow out of sports programs and let these programs pay for themselves like any other minor league sports program. Universities and colleges should rent the stadiums to the minor league programs and let these programs live or die on their own.
Then maybe we will see more money put back into education instead of athletic programs. Maybe our tax dollars to support these programs will go down as well.
Fruit for thought.
Fred Lawrence,
Denton