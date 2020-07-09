Criminal negligence, at least
The county sheriff, Tracy Murphree, has publicly stated that his department will not be enforcing the mandate concerning public mask requirements. It is my understanding that his job is to enforce the law, not create it as he sees fit, and his failure to do so is putting those in our county at risk.
As a disabled combat veteran and someone with many close friends and relatives who have preexisting conditions that put them at heightened risk when dealing with COVID-19, I cannot sit idle as the safety of myself and my loved ones is put at heightened risk. The sheriff’s refusal to enforce the law for public safety could result in unnecessary death and is surely criminal negligence, at the least. If that is not the case and I am mistaken, then we must be admitting that Texas laws are subjective and can be followed or not at an individual’s discretion.
Either that, or our elected officials are held to a different standard than the rest of us, which is a blatant offense to any democracy. I’d like to know which it is so I know whether or not I need to follow laws in Denton County or if our county is so undemocratic as to enforce laws unevenly.
I would much rather see the sheriff do his job and enforce public safety; however, I’ve seen what happens when democracies fail to protect their citizens, and it must be avoided for all of our safety.
Odell Tannehill,
Little Elm