Stronger reforms needed
Children who had their whole bright, sparkling lives ahead of them were ruthlessly robbed of their futures at the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This tragedy showed that gun control is in critical need of reform. While many may argue that gun control limits self-defense, this statement is vastly untrue. Most guns are almost never used in the case of self-defense. According to the Department of Justice, between 2007 and 2011, only 0.79% of crime victims protected themselves with firearms. In 2010, there were 36 “criminal homicides” for each “justifiable homicide,” reports the Violence Policy Institute.
In addition, guns are frequently stolen and used by criminals. DOJ states that between 2005 and 2010, 1.4 million guns were stolen from U.S. homes. These guns most likely made their way into criminal activity.
Tens of thousands of guns are trafficked across state borders each year, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Unfortunately, there is only a weak federal law in place to stop gun trafficking: “Under federal law, any person who engages in the business of dealing in firearms must be licensed.” This law has a relatively tame punishment. In order to help law enforcement and prosecutors put an end to illegal gun sales, stricter federal laws and punishments must be implemented.
Federal gun control such as that just passed may not stop mass shootings, so the federal and state governments need to consider passing additional reforms.
Bhuvika Tripuraneni,
Flower Mound
Leftists aren’t liberal
Politicians and others on the left often call themselves and are called “liberals.” But they aren’t liberals in the traditional sense.
Traditional liberals believe in rule of law, free speech, legal immigration only, the free market and that our country is “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” not a racist hellhole.
They believe in proven science, which says that males and females are genetically different and can’t change from one to the other at will.
They believe in a strong military to discourage foreign aggression.
They believe that a balanced budget and reduced taxes improve the economy.
They believe in American self-sufficiency. That now means self-sufficiency in energy (including petroleum products), medical products, strategic minerals, etc.
They believe that people should be judged on the basis of their individual characters, not external group markers like race or sex.
They believe that taking responsibility for oneself and one’s choices is uplifting, whereas it’s destructive and demeaning to see oneself as a helpless victim and be envious of others.
Traditional liberal Democrat President John Kennedy probably believed in all of the above. Leftist “liberals” apparently reject all of the above.
The left almost always wins the language war. For example, whether one supports or opposes abortion, it’s abortion. Abortion is sometimes the lesser of two evils, but it’s nevertheless an evil, not something beautiful, like “choice.”
“Liberal,” applied to leftists, doesn’t mean now what it once meant. Leftist “liberalism” ain’t liberal, and it ain’t good.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton