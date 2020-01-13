Follow your oath
I demand that Ted Cruz and John Cornyn follow their oath to the Constitution. Article 1, Section 8, of the Constitution gives Congress the right to declare war and raise and support the armed forces.
You see, I have skin in the game through numerous family members. We have a long history as a military family, going back to World War II and almost every military action since then including both Gulf Wars and Afghanistan. We want Congress to thoroughly debate any war or military action prior to sending any more of our family members into harm’s way.
Congress has turned itself into a eunuch — castrated or simply ineffectual. It’s time for them to put on their big-boy briefs and man up. We need a veto-proof vote that President Trump must accept.
My family is large, so some of us voted for President Trump, and some of us wrote in another Republican’s name. We even have a few Democrats among us.
Most of us agree President Trump can be impetuous and doesn’t always get the best advice. We need Congress to take back its responsibility.
Deann Fields,
Cross Roads