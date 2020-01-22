I was disappointed to open the Denton Record-Chronicle on the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., only to see a large picture of the Confederate soldier’s statue on the Square accompanying the article on Confederate Heroes Day in a prominent space on the front page.
Wouldn’t it have been much more appropriate to have a picture honoring Dr. King with only a small picture (or none at all) of that offensive statue? I am glad, as your staff writer said, that Confederate Heroes Day “moved through Denton without fanfare.”
Perhaps soon some of the state legislators will succeed in their efforts to strike this from the list of state-sanctioned holidays.
Eileen O’Neill,
Denton
On Jan. 15, the Denton Record-Chronicle published a letter from Dan Ferguson titled “Shame on the Record-Chronicle,” taking the paper to task for publishing a Guest View editorial criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for taking Texas off the Refugee Acceptance Program. I see in the Jan. 16 Denton Record-Chronicle a federal judge has blocked this policy that lets governors ban refugees.
The author of the critical letter amazingly confuses refugees with illegal immigrants. The refugees under the program have been investigated and vetted by the federal government. The opinion editorial stated these refugees will contribute $4.6 billion to our economy and $1.4 billion in taxes. That is above what they will contribute in Social Security and federal taxes. Also, their numbers will be a terrific boon to the state when they are counted in this year’s census.
The letter writer apparently failed to see the caveat at the beginning of the editorial, which plainly states “This editorial first appeared in the Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle‘s opinions.”
Bob James,
Denton