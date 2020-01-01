We see through the smoke
Three years of investigations and impeachment hearings against President Trump all have been founded on false information, third-person hearsay and a lot of theatrics.
What really needs to be investigated is Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the secret night delivery of $550 million to the terrorists in Iran and the deplorable treatment of veterans by the Veterans Administration under the Obama administration. All these incidents cost lives, the taxpayers were looted, media buried the stories, and nether Obama nor his administration were held accountable.
What if the tables were turned, and it was Obama who had constant fake anonymous accusations and fabricated investigations? Democrats would be rioting in the street! Why is constant harassment and twisting of the laws to entrap Trump accepted?
We have a corrupt justice system where people on the right have to walk the line and endure fake accusations that are made to destroy them, while top Democrats and leftist activists literally get away with almost anything.
They assume Americans do not see through this smoke, but we do, and injustice is something that Americans do not tolerate.
Ross Melton Jr.,
Denton
Lengthy dose of hate
Regarding Bill Press’ Dec. 30 essay on his hate for President Trump:
Pity Mr. Press for hating so much that he has to write a book about it to get it all in. Any 4-year-old could have said it better by saying: “I’m right, you’re wrong, you’re a moron, and the Bible says so.”
Manuel Taboada,
Denton
Sheriff’s smoke and mirrors
I sent a letter to the Denton Record-Chronicle in October asking about our sheriff’s refusal to release information about the death of Kris Adams at the hands of a Denton County sheriff’s deputy.
The residents of Denton County are still waiting for that information, which Sheriff Tracy Murphree is withholding. Once again, I reiterate, this is the United States of America and not a police state or dictatorship that may stonewall the citizens about its actions.
It is way past time for the sheriff to come clean and quit playing a political game of smoke and mirrors with us.
John Zeigler,
Denton