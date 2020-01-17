No need to stay up late
Now I don’t want to be a burden to anybody, but I guess I should share this with others. The Democratic Party has spoiled a treasured tradition for me this year.
I used to enjoy staying up late and watching election returns. Back in the ’60s and ’70s, it was fun watching the different states’ numbers and how they voted. We used to get us a big bag of Jiffy Pop popcorn and a Peanut Rounder and an RC Cola. And we enjoyed the evening.
This year’s going to be entirely different. Because they weren’t able to get some good candidates, this thing is going to be over early.
Back in the day, they didn’t support abortion. They used to support our military and our police officers. They used to respect the office of the president. All that’s changed now.
They could have done better if they hadn’t spent all that time (three years) trying to impeach Donald Trump. If I understand the process correctly, the election will still be determined or decided by the people (not the politicians themselves).
I hope the two parties can get along better in the future. We sure live in a great country blessed by God. I sure hope that in the near future, the elections can be closer than this one’s going to be. I surely used to enjoy election night.
I know there are some well-meaning people in both parties. We have a great governor and a great sheriff in Denton County. I will save some money on this election. I will not have any need of buying snacks for staying up late.
Larry Childress,
Ponder