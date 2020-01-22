Dictatorial powers
A letter writer to the Denton Record-Chronicle wrote on Jan. 18 that “our democracy is threatened.” I agree with him but for a totally different reason.
Because the Democrats in the House have a majority, they think they have dictatorial powers. Nancy Pelosi said they had been trying to impeach Trump for 2½ years, so the phone call was just an excuse and a bad one at that. They ignored the Constitution while declaring they are saving it.
Past precedent was also ignored by having testimony in secret, defense attorneys not allowed, no defense witnesses allowed. Only Adam Schiff was allowed to leak to the press; Schiff lied about the phone call; not all testimony was released; and some Republicans’ questions were blocked.
They did not list any laws that were broken, only an “abuse of power,” which is a broad term that means we disagree with him, and you can just fill in the blanks of your choice. The second one says we are all powerful. We do not need the courts. He must release anything we want; forget about the separation of powers.
Larry Moudy,
Valley View