The perfect newsman
The late Jim Lehrer was the consummate journalist, newspaper reporter, television star and my friend.
Jim and I worked together at the Dallas Times Herald in the early 1960s. His desk was next to mine. I was the political writer; he covered the federal offices in Dallas, including the FBI and Secret Service. That was valuable at the time of the Kennedy assassination because of his great sources.
While we were working together, he was writing his first novel, Viva Max, the story of a Mexican general who led a small army to invade the United States, get captured and get foreign aid. Jim’s original version had President Kennedy solving the problem. He had to rewrite the ending to have Lyndon Johnson do it, and then his editors made a rewrite to it with an anonymous president.
I told him that he would probably make a dollar an hour on the project. He later said that turned out right — until he sold the movie rights.
Jim was the perfect newsman. He was well educated (University of Missouri), smart, honest and with a personality that easily won over sources. He was a great newspaper reporter, television reporter and friend. He also was a great guy.
Our wives, Deborah and Kate, were friends, and we had daughters the same age.
At the Times Herald, we had an election to join the American Newspaper Guild, a union. Jim was on the organizing committee. Wages were low on the paper, but we lost the election. The sports staff under Blackie Sherrod voted no because they were well paid. The women’s news staff voted no for a reason we couldn’t refute. They reasoned that if the paper had to pay better, they would be fired, and the paper would hire better people.
During the assassination coverage, I wrote about what I had experienced traveling with Kennedy and being in the motorcade. Jim wrote about what the FBI and Secret Service were doing.
I stayed at the Times Herald and covered the Jack Ruby trial among other things. Later, I became editor of the Record-Chronicle and ended up teaching journalism at the University of North Texas for 23 years.
Keith Shelton,
Denton