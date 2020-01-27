Denton’s own utility
Just finished writing a check to Denton Municipal Utilities and walking it to the mailbox. It is galling to me that I’m sending the money to Dallas.
This newspaper chronicles the explosive growth in Denton. Aren’t we large enough to employ Denton people to accept a check for a Denton utility?
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Where’s the logic?
When we moved to Old North Road in Denton, it was a reasonably quiet residential neighborhood even with a church. Not now. Developers have built dozens if not a hundred new homes, and the only outlet to the city or beyond is Old North Road. It has become a state highway. At times, there is a constant and steady flow of cars, trucks and motorcycles all racing to get wherever. I have tried nudging the police to monitor and ticket Old North Road in an attempt to slow them down.
“Build it and they will come” is not what has happened. They are here and within a few hundred feet from Loop 288, a main artery. Where’s the logic? An overpass on the loop and access to it cleans up this mess. Instead they all have to use Old North Road.
So much for a nice quiet neighborhood.
Bruce Johnson,
Denton