Mockery of a 'fair trial'
Sen. John Cornyn's Sunday appearance on Face the Nation should have come with a spoiler alert. Republican senators who swore to do "impartial justice" are going to make a mockery of the concept of a "fair trial" in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
They want no witnesses, no documents.
When host Margaret Brennan asked Cornyn if Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani should be called, he replied, "... I'd say he's not relevant to what the Senate's gonna be asked to do." This despite the May letter to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Giuliani wrote, "In my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you."
As for the no-longer disputed facts of what happened, Cornyn said of Trump, "He's been charged with abuse of power, which is not treason, which is not a high crime and misdemeanor. So this is the first time in history where a president has been impeached for a non-crime for events that never occurred."
The $400 million in aid was eventually released, and the demand for the announcement of an investigation into the Bidens was never made. Enough said?
Pundits have pointed out there will actually be two verdicts in the end, the one in the Senate and the one of public opinion. I'm counting on the latter to see that the former, as voiced by Cornyn, will be what lead Democratic prosecutor Rep. Adam Schiff called an "absurdist position."
Let's trust that most of us will see what's honestly at stake here.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads
The threat of the Democratic party
I saved the missive from Larry Beck of Dec. 31. He is an accomplished writer. I sure wish I had that talent.
However, the essayist is devoid of common sense. The republic is not threatened from President Donald Trump. The republic is threatened from Democrats. I have asserted this before and assert it again.
The objective of the Democratic Party is "destroy at all cost and build up from that point." Isn't that the purpose of impeachment? Destroy! You tried with Russia. You tried with Brett Kavanaugh. You tried with Michael Cohen, any other number of things. I would be embarrassed to call myself a Democrat looking at that record.
Our president has worked things through that have made us a better country. Many of these things have long needed to be addressed — China, North Korea, the economy, low unemployment, sanctions with Iran to perhaps bring a resolution there, immigration and more. I see a man who genuinely loves this country (working for no wages) and has placed around him those who also genuinely love this country.
He has surpassed my expectations. Just think what could be accomplished for this country if Congress worked with him. Democrats like to call him a "buffoon." Who are the real "buffoons"? Nancy, Adam, Jerry, Maxine and so many more.
And then Joe Biden and all the Bidens around him. Is there anybody out there who doesn't think they are "sleazy"? True to the Democratic Party.
John Okonski,
Providence Village