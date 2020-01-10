A chimerical response
It is a purely chimerical response for those who defend Donald Trump by suggesting that he was preventing another Benghazi episode by assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and only bolsters a thinly veiled defense to once again send our troops into harm’s way needlessly.
The provisional U.S. consulate in Benghazi was in no way comparable to the $1 billion fortification that is our embassy in Baghdad, the largest in the world, built after our invasion in 2003.
As a result of the tragedy in Benghazi, new standards now ensure better security for U.S. embassies that include outer and inner rings of security, hardened facilities, deep setbacks away from other buildings, armed State Department Diplomatic Security (DS) agents, U.S.-contracted local security guards and sometimes U.S. Marine Security Guard detachments.
There is also the pre-positioning of military assets for rapid response and deployment of security augmentation forces under certain conditions prior to any significant hostile actions, an action that was in motion shortly after Iranian-backed protestors tried to lay siege to the embassy. SOURCE: http://bit.ly/306E0rK
Larry Beck,
Denton