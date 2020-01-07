Still withholding
It’s being reported that Nancy Pelosi is still withholding, withholding, withholding the Articles of Impeachment from the Senate. Isn’t this “obstruction of Congress” and “abuse of power”?
Just wondering because it was so important to start out with.
John Green,
Hickory Creek
Policy should come first
War can be fought in many ways: conventional, unconventional, declared, undeclared, by cyber means, financial and through social media, to mention just a few. All of which could be avoided by a willingness to talk in calm, rational ways and to compromise.
The president’s order to kill the Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani set a terrible precedent. This action will be taken as permission for others to take lethal, undeclared warlike actions against any government individual or military figure who is deemed to be a threat.
From the information we have regarding Gen. Soleimani, he was in charge of many facets of unconventional warfare that resulted in many deaths and injuries. Of course, we find these military actions as terrible. We often hear the dehumanizing term “collateral damage” when non-combatants are involved in our own military actions. It is terribly sad and upsetting that war is fought in these ways.
As time passes, it is critical that all of us search out the facts and not get caught up in the informational spin and myth -making. Now is the time for the rational and thoughtful formulation of our nation’s foreign policies. Policy should always come before, not after action.
John Hipple,
Denton