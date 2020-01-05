Wolves in sheep’s clothing
Thank you for presenting two viewpoints [Dec. 24 and Dec. 26] regarding the editorial in Christianity Today, which urged evangelicals to support the impeachment of Donald Trump.
I was stunned to learn that this gentle admonition was viciously attacked in a letter from 200 evangelical leaders; unfortunately, they share the same values as Trump.
Like Trump, they like to control and manipulate their followers, favoring white, wealthy, heterosexual males while denigrating the poor and the “different.” Like Trump, they reward followers based on donations and loyalty while ostracizing dissenters.
Evangelical leaders have devised an entire theology to justify the subjugation of women and, like Trump, frequently seduce demeaned women entrusted to their care. When sexually coerced women have the audacity to rid themselves of fetuses forced into their bodies, evangelical leaders are outraged. Without biblical proof, they assert their right to control the sex lives of all women.
Like Trump, evangelical leaders love money and praise the wealthy as having been blessed by God; of course, they demand 10% of all incomes. Like Trump, they avoid public scrutiny of their wealth. They are masters at keeping each other’s sins secret.
The Spirit of Antichrist is upon Trump, giving rise to his lawlessness and his lying, which, like Satan’s, is his native language. By uniting with Trump, evangelical leaders have corrupted their own spirits and now defend, justify and excuse Trump’s sins against God.
Jesus describes such religious leaders as wolves in sheep’s clothing leading God’s people astray.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton