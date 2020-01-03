Hollow victory among the madness
A hollow victory.
While the gun lovers are celebrating the church shooting in White Settlement as some sort of win, I would like to remind them that two parishioners are just as dead. The Second Amendment absolutists overlook that fact so they can crow that the “good guy with the gun” saved the day, and if only we would all go around armed like Wyatt Earp, this insanity will stop.
I think it’s important to remember two things here. The man who shot the attacker was not some random cowboy with delusions of grandeur but someone actually trained in law enforcement. Also, the attacker had a long history of mental illness and violent assaults. Just the type of individual red flag laws are intended to stop from obtaining a gun.
He may very well have gotten his gun illegally, but that’s only because we are awash in firearms with lax laws for ownership and storage. According to the FBI, there are an estimated 200,000 lost or stolen firearms every year. A surprising number of them are stolen from gun dealers and law enforcement officers.
People who claim to be responsible gun owners should know better on how to protect their weapons from theft. So pardon me while I hold off celebrating the White Settlement shooting as a victory.
We have a long way to go before this madness ends.
Whit Dieterich,
Shady Shores
Rejecting traditional liberal values
”Liberalism [is a] political doctrine that takes protecting and enhancing the freedom of the individual to be the central problem of politics. Liberals typically believe that government is necessary to protect individuals from being harmed by others, but they also recognize that government itself can pose a threat to liberty.”
— Encyclopedia Britannica
Traditional American liberalism fosters “life, liberty,” (Declaration of Independence) and, among others, freedoms of religion, speech and the rights to equal treatment under the law, and to own property and defend oneself.
Liberal Democrat President John Kennedy, a patriotic World War II hero, campaigned on the promise to increase military spending to defend freedom.
He devoted massive government resources that could have gone to social services to land Americans on the moon.
He lowered taxes to stimulate the economy.
He celebrated self-reliance and love of country, encouraging Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
He spoke against Soviet socialist government overreach and tyranny, saying, “when one man is enslaved, all are not free.”
A Roman Catholic, he didn’t support abortion and honored God as the source of human freedom, saying “that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state, but from the hand of God.”
Although today’s Democratic Party leaders may call themselves liberals, they reject many traditional liberal values and beliefs that Kennedy called his own.
What party would now be a more congenial home for that traditional liberal President Kennedy?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton