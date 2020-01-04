Note to all the haters who write this newspaper and all the squirrelly progressives out there: This is how a real President acts in crisis. No Benghazis on Trump’s watch, eh Hillary: 100 Marines, two Apaches being sent to secure U.S. Embassy in Iraq from Iran-backed group.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Anyone agreeing to the Senate majority leader’s coordination with the White House on the impeachment proceedings is abdicating all responsibility as gatekeepers of our democracy with its separation of powers.
If those who have firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine dealings — John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Robert Blair and Michael Duffey, whom the president prevented from testifying in the House — are not allowed to give their sworn testimonies in the Senate, then the Republican senators present are going to be recorded for all time as not doing their most critical job for our country.
I hope they won’t allow our party to be tarnished in this way. I hope Ted Cruz will have the courage to step up and to call out his colleagues to uphold their oaths of office.
John Alexander,
Denton