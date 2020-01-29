Who will pay for government?
The budget deficit has soared to over $1 trillion annually under President Trump. Trump claimed that the 2017 tax cut would reduce the deficit. Instead, as most experts had predicted, the deficit immediately increased.
The issue is who will pay for the 2017 tax cut, thereby reducing the debt to a level that will preserve our grandchildren’s standard of living. There are two possibilities, restoring the 2017 tax cuts for the wealthy or reducing entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
It is no surprise that if he is reelected, Trump proposes to cut entitlements rather than increase taxes on the wealthy. In fact, he proposes to enact another tax cut for them.
The issue is one of who is going to pay for government. Trump wants us little people to pay through reduced Social Security and Medicare benefits. Is this what you want for yourselves and your children? Consider this when you cast your ballot.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
We need witnesses
We are at a pivotal moment in our history. As an American citizen, and a Texan who will be affected by all of this, I watch with great concern. What do I expect from my two senators? The same that Republican Sen. Slade Gorton demonstrated during the Clinton impeachment trial.
In a national newspaper article, he makes a powerful case for a fair and open process. First, he says that senators must secure all relevant evidence. The refusal of the White House to produce evidence makes this a high priority. I have called Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz repeatedly to ask that they call witnesses and request documents. I at least get through to Sen. Cornyn’s office. Sen. Cruz is unreachable.
Second, Gorton tells us that the American people are, in a way, the jury. Notice the rise of hashtags like #AmericansWantWitnesses and rising national polls that reinforce that Americans want a fair trial. We need witnesses because new evidence surfaces with every passing day. I think the senators should roll up their sleeves and get to work instead of waiting for the drip, drip of truth to continue leaking. Sen. Gorton admonishes his former colleagues by reminding them that a president should not be above the law — even if the Dow and his polls are high.
I hope you will join me in communicating with your senators, to tell them what you expect from them. I expect Sens. Cornyn and Cruz to honor the oath they took.
Herlinda Glasscock,
Corinth