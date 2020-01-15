Shame on the Record-Chronicle
I read with disgust the “guest view” editorial the Denton Record-Chronicle went out of its way to print, stating that Texas is the only state to turn back refugees. Has the Record-Chronicle ever run a count as to how many illegal immigrants are in this state? Has the Record-Chronicle ever added up the cost that those here illegally have cost us taxpayers in billions of dollars?
The shock and shame of this editorial is the one-sided view of the writer. Our schools and hospitals are overflowing with refugees, if you will. The editorial never mentions how many underprivileged from out-of-country immigrants we’re taking in on a daily, weekly, yearly basis and have been taking in for decades.
The United States and Texas spend and send billions and billions of dollars on and to people and governments all over the world to help the underprivileged. It’s a shame the DNC, oh, excuse me, the DRC can’t acknowledge the help that Texas taxpayers give to others.
Do better Denton Record-Chronicle!
Dan Ferguson,
Denton