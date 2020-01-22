Confederate Heroes Day
I was disappointed to open the Denton Record-Chronicle on the day honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., only to see a large picture of the Confederate soldier’s statue on the Square accompanying the article on Confederate Heroes Day in a prominent space on the front page.
Wouldn’t it have been much more appropriate to have a picture honoring Dr. King with only a small picture (or none at all) of that offensive statue? I am glad, as your staff writer said, that Confederate Heroes Day “moved through Denton without fanfare.”
Perhaps soon some of the state legislators will succeed in their efforts to strike this from the list of state-sanctioned holidays.
Eileen O’Neill,
Denton
Talk about Denton, dammit
I always enjoy reading about local Denton issues in the Denton Dammit feature of the Thursday paper, so I was sad to see a dig at Gov. Abbott in the Jan. 16 issue.
Whether you agree or disagree with the comments, this was a partisan opinion, the subject of which was, at best, remotely related to Denton proper. Save the partisan politics for the Opinion page.
Leave the politics out of Denton Dammit and just talk about Denton, dammit.
John A. Harnly,
Denton
Editor’s note: As stated in its tagline, Denton Dammit is an old-fashioned gossip column that occasionally does express opinion, particularly in its standing Parting Shot conclusion.