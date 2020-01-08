Sewell put her foot in her mouth
I’m writing in regard to the University of North Texas attorney who spoke at the panel discussion in November on hate speech.
Caitlin Sewell commented it’s impossible to talk about First Amendment rights without saying horrible things; however, an example toward a specific group of people wasn’t needed. She put her foot in her mouth, stating that she’s never said that word in a “public” setting, which leads you to believe she has said it in a “private” setting.
Further stating that it came out without a thought proves Luke 6:45 NLV, what you say flows from what is in your heart. Two Denton Record-Chronicle readers on Nov. 12 wrote that UNT encouraged a student body to look for insults where it wasn’t intended, and it should’ve been used as a teachable moment to show that “life isn’t easy.” This student body didn’t have to look hard, as the insult was right in their face.
Many times, African Americans are the guinea pigs used to discuss race, a people that are already aware that “life isn’t easy.” It’s this type of old thinking that has kept our country stagnant on improving race relations. Minorities are tired of misplaced mistreatment that is a lot of times based on others’ inaccurate perception — and they’re beginning to take a stand against it.
This was evident with the sit-in held at UNT on Nov. 14. Thank God for Neal Smatresk and UNT leadership, who are being open-minded and want to create an environment where everyone feels welcome.
Stephanie Gray,
Denton