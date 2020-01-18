Democracy threatened
Democracy, our democracy, yours and mine, is under threat. If the threat is realized, what are we losing?
We decided we do not want to be ruled by a king or tyrant but to determine our own rules. Has it been a struggle? Have we not gotten it right many times? Yes, it has been a struggle. But by fits and starts, we always moved this country forward to become something the world had never seen. It became a country where the people decided their leadership; we are free to speak our minds; attend our churches; and remove political leaders.
This freedom to control our own, individual destiny resulted in the most generous group of people the world has ever seen. It also allowed citizens to progress to their highest achievements. It made the United States the envy of the world.
Now that entire progress is under attack led by President Trump and the supine Republican Party. They are not fighting to maintain what has taken hundreds of years to build or the moral values of equality of all citizens. They are allowing all that has gone before to slip away before our very eyes.
They have invited foreign countries to help sway our elections, approved hate and racial divide, and made lying normal.
The one thing the Republicans have not taken away (although they are trying to suppress it) is your right to vote. Exercise your right to vote before that too is gone.
William Reed,
Denton