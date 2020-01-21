3 do-nothing Democrats
President Trump is working hard with China and other countries to improve and also to perform the work he promised when he was selected to become our president.
The sad part he has faced, and also the GOP, is the fact that this strange group of Democrats started their battle against him within hours of his acceptance as our president. They have wasted the political months doing nothing for their party and spent the month, days, and hours seeking sick ways to defeat President Trump.
Three Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, should be eliminated from all positions of the U.S. government. They have done nothing for our country other than create expensive costs seeking their sick means to destroy President Trump. Anyone elected should remain active and seek means to help our country and support Trump in his work to improve all factors of our country.
Stop and think of the many means he has improved all areas of the country, including the military. Having been active in the military for years, in Berlin, Cuba, Korea and Vietnam, I truly respect the work President Trump has done for America.
I feel those three Democrats should be released from the government and let the good Democrats go back to work and support President Trump.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton