‘Thumbs up’ for Rep. Burgess
This is to give a hearty “thumbs up” to Congressman Michael C. Burgess for co-sponsoring and getting passage of a long overdue Sickle Cell Disease Bill (HR 2410) over the past year. Congressman Burgess’ bill strengthens health care and targets a cure for sickle cell disease.
This is especially noteworthy because in the United States, the disease is a devastating disorder that mostly affects one in every 13 African-American babies and reduces their mortality rate by 24%. It also affects another 20 million people worldwide, mostly in African nations.
Dr. Burgess made this a priority when he became Health Subcommittee chairman, and I can’t say enough good about his strong leadership in addressing public interest problems. It is competent and sensitive physician congressmen like Dr. Burgess who are the prize of the medical profession.
Dr. Burgess formerly practiced OB-GYN medicine at the Medical Center of Lewisville, and I have known him for 17 years. He grew up in Denton and is also a former longtime resident of Highland Village. Finally, I look forward to his continued extraordinary leadership and success in the U.S. Congress.
William C. Lawrence,
Highland Village