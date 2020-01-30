Are you one of the Trump zombies?
I recently returned from a month in Southeast Asia. Whether communist, or supposed democracies, each country I visited is controlled by one party, all being corrupt dictatorships. This is what Donald Trump admires.
Although our economy is booming, the recipients of the financial benefits are corporations and the wealthy. The average citizen has actually lost ground in income. The tax cuts for the rich have not benefited our average workers.
The Environmental Protection Agency is now allowing cities to dump raw sewage into our rivers and streams. Factories can now pollute without restrictions. Our clean air programs are being dismantled. Global warming, a scientific fact, is being ignored. Women’s reproductive rights are being threatened. Our social programs are being picked apart one by one.
The Trump administration is making cuts to almost every agency that was formed to protect the rights of individuals and minorities. Most of Trump’s supporters will be harmed by these cuts, but Trump is relying on their stupidity to not understand these cuts. He is relying on the naïveté of his supporters to ignore the evidence of his blatant corruption, but some just don’t care.
I am pleased to see a few Republicans find it’s harder and harder to ignore Trump’s fraud, graft and extortion. Now Trump’s lawyers claim criminal extortion is legal if it’s for his reelection? What a joke. Are you one of the Trump zombies that supports him no matter what he does? Evolve, get a brain — but don’t eat it.
John T. Weber,
Denton