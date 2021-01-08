The word “capitalism” has negative connotations, but “free enterprise” is a better description of what it really means, with the keyword being “free.”
In true free enterprise, everyone is free to make choices and buy or sell any legal product, including one’s own labor. Naturally, some greedy people abuse their freedom by exploiting others, but if freedom-providing limited government has enough power to prevent monopolies, customers are free to punish greedy exploiters by taking their business elsewhere.
The word “socialism” has positive connotations. Scandinavian countries and others with extensive social safety nets are often called socialist, but although their taxes are high, their basic economic system is one of free enterprise. Full socialism, such as that practiced in National Socialist Germany, the Soviet Union, Soviet East Germany and today’s Venezuela, is really “government controlled economy,” with the keyword being “controlled.”
Such economic systems lack individual freedom. Since fully socialist government has a monopoly, citizens can’t punish a greedy, controlling state by taking their business elsewhere. The only escape from such government control is leaving the country. East Germany had to build a wall around West Berlin to prevent its citizens from escaping. Venezuela, before Hugo Chavez’s socialism likely the most prosperous South American country, has lost millions of its citizens.
A telling difference between American free enterprise and full socialism is that people from many countries want to immigrate to the USA, while citizens of fully socialist countries often risk their lives to escape what had been their homes.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Please wear your mask!
We learned in the 1890s that masks protect immune-compromised people from being infected by those around them. This was particularly true with surgery and with battlefield wound treatment.
When organ transplantation began, it was necessary to depress the immune system of patients to almost nothing to prevent organ rejection. In this immune-compromised condition, even germs that are normal to most people and germs to which most people have immunity were deadly to transplant patients. Anyone around those patients is required to wear masks to keep from killing them.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the immune system and makes the person infected with this virus also susceptible to other ordinary environmental germs. While medications begin to work for these people, anyone in contact with them must wear masks.
We have more than a hundred years of history of evidence that masks work to prevent transmission of disease from one person to another immune-compromised person. With SARS-CoV-2, we are all immune compromised. We are all an open wound, immune-depressed and HIV-infected so that the virus has an easy path to infect us.
The next time you have surgery, tell your doctor, “Don’t wear your mask; I don’t mind a little infection in my incision.”
Wearing your mask protects those around you far more than it protects you.
James Williams,
Denton