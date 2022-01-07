People coming into hospitals with strokes, heart attacks, etc. cannot get a bed or into the intensive care unit because they are being taken up by anti-vaxxers. Here’s what hospitals need to do with folks not coming in with heart attacks, serious accidents, strokes, etc.:
Determine honestly whether these other folks have had their vaccines. If they have not, tell them that you have a “special” room for them. Take them down to the basement with the other anti-vaxxers. Let them wave their anti-vax signs to their hearts’ content and let nature take its course.
There are other reasons, but the big reason we are having such an explosion in COVID-19 is because these people are spreading it.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Mass hysteria eludes reality
The U.S. has always been plagued by conspiracy theories; it is not a new phenomenon. From burning witches to demonizing ethnic or religious groups, we have not had a stellar humanitarian record. From Joseph McCarthy’s communist purges to Jewish Pogroms, we have believed evil propaganda. It is sickening to see the same type of propaganda being fed to gullible Republican and QAnon followers. Mass hysteria eludes reality.
Jose A. Del Real in The Washington Post said, “It is clear from research that certain types of people are simply much more susceptible to disinformation and conspiratorial thinking than others, not just those struggling with mental illness or lacking mental fortitude. Individual predispositions to rational-versus-institutional-based thinking are factors as well, as is lower educational attainment and formal academic training.”
The attempted destruction of our democracy by radical Republican wingnuts is atrocious, and the resistance to masking and getting COVID-19 vaccine shots is idiotic, but the denial of global warming will destroy our future. The abject cluelessness of climate change deniers is beyond the pale. Please watch the documentary Earth Emergency on the Public Broadcasting Service. Unless you think public broadcasting is a conspiracy as well.
I rarely agree with our ex-president, so I was surprised by the first accurate statement Donald Trump has made when he recently called anyone who “doesn’t think there wasn’t massive election fraud” stupid or corrupt. With that I totally agree.