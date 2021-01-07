A clean start in 2021
I am looking forward to a new and prosperous new year and wish the same for you all. It is time to sweep the baggage of 2020 out the door, send it to the landfill and bury it deep.
I hope we all can make a clean start in 2021 leaving all the hatred and divisiveness behind us. In the past year, I have used many derogatory words describing what Donald Trump has done to our country. I have done the same describing my low opinion of Trump supporters. It’s time to sweep Trump under the rug and look to a new, fresh government without all the chaos of the past four years. We have a lot of work to do to rebuild our democracy. It is really scary how close we came to being an autocracy. I had no idea our democracy could be threatened so easily.
We definitely need to pass new laws to ensure that the branches of our government maintain their independence as proscribed by our Constitution. I will attempt to put aside my contempt for Republicans and seek to not dwell on Trump’s past travesties. We can all try to work in harmony to rebuild our image on the world stage and help our countrymen who need support.
We lost thousands more individuals to COVID-19 than necessary due to our government’s denial and cover-up creating a resistance to wearing masks and social distancing. In 2021, it is time for science to guide us and reality to be acknowledged.
It is time.
John T. Weber,
Denton