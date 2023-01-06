Don’t count on Republican leadership
It would be foolish to plant watermelon seeds and then be surprised when watermelon plants grow instead of pineapples. It is also foolish for American voters to expect a Republican majority in the House of Representatives to govern responsibly.
Eight votes to elect a new Speaker of the House have failed due to the Freedom Caucus of ultra-right-wing extremists. Former Republican Speaker John Boehner called that group “legislative terrorists.” The next Republican speaker, Paul Ryan, had similar issues with them.
One of the extremists explained that he would only support a speaker who would promise to shut down the government when the next vote came up to approve a budget or extend the debt ceiling. That is the definition of legislative terrorism.
The early seeds of the extreme ideology were planted when Ronald Reagan said we should not expect the government to fix problems when government itself is the problem. More seeds were planted and cultivated when Newt Gingrich urged Republicans to never negotiate or compromise on any legislative effort.
Donald Trump planted and grew more anti-government seeds that fully bloomed on Jan. 6, insurrection. He and his party were so opposed to governing they couldn’t pass an infrastructure bill or comprehensive immigration laws. They couldn’t even repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act because they couldn’t come up with another plan.
We should not be surprised when we reap what we sow.
Dalton Gregory,
Denton
Embarrassing GOP officials abound
The letter writer of Jan. 4 challenges President Biden to respect the Constitution. I have news for you right wingers: President Biden does respect and honor our Constitution. You must be getting him mixed up with Donald Trump, who repeatedly violated our Constitution, and you loved him for it.
I am told that over at Fox News, they repeatedly chant the name “Hunter Biden.” It is all they have.
But since you do not watch real news like CBS, NBC, ABC, MSNBC and CNN, you do not hear right-wing names being chanted over there like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Josh Hawley, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, Paul Mastriano, Rudy Giuliani, George Santos (he must be related to Herschel Walker) and a host of others who are currently in your picture.
Words of shame associated with these people include pedophile, perpetual liars, coward, cheats, and the word moron is mentioned with many of these.
And you can add the names of about 135 Republican members of Congress who disrespected our Constitution by being election deniers and not wanting to certify President Biden’s election.
And I don’t think you want me to go over many other right-wing names of embarrassment of the past decade, for that might take pages.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Time to pick a side, Rep. Stucky
State Rep. Lynn Stucky, this is a response to your Dec. 27 guest essay titled “Renewing faith, hope for a new year”:
It is time to pick sides. You were not elected to be a “fence sitter” or to “mend fences.” You were elected to represent voters who elected you. You ran for office as a Republican, and your Republican voters have not tasked you with “doing what you think is right”; rather they have elected you to REPRSENT the REPUBLICANS in House District 64.
In the 87th legislative secession, only four of the eight legislative priorities made it to the House floor. One Democrat voted for HB1927; all of the others were categorically opposed by Texas House Democrats.
During session, Democrats ABANDONED the Texas House to avoid voting on bills. During their cowardice absence, the Republican House speaker continued to pay the Democrats and refused to penalize the Democrats in any real fashion.
In the 2022 primary, Republicans weighed in on the practice of giving the minority party power. Eighty-five percent of Wise County voters chose to stop appointing Democrats as committee chairmen in the Legislature. Republican Convention delegates again voted to have this practice banned and made it a legislative priority.
When we elect a “House representative,” we expect them to REPRESENT! Opposition and hostility to these priorities is indicative of a representative in open rebellion to the very party that put them into power. Wise County represents over half of the Republican voters in House District 64. We fully expect elected representatives to fight for our interests and fight against the agenda of the left with as much vigor and tenacity that the Democrats fight against our priorities.
In closing, Rep. Stucky, Texas is not a “miracle,” as you have stated. Texas was forged from the dust on the boots of men and women who took a stand, picked sides and worked tirelessly for what it is today. I for one will boldly call out and oppose your lukewarm, go-along-to-get-along style of legislation! These times require us to choose a side and fight for our principles. I implore you to go to Austin next week and vote for the legislative priorities set forth by the Republican Party of Texas
Mike Drury,
Wise County Republican chair
