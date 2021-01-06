Texas’ failure
I am thoroughly disgusted over the lack of organization the state of Texas has shown in the distribution of information on the COVID-19 vaccine.
I realize there seems to be a shortage, but where Texas has failed is the lack of information given to Texas providers in general. No provider offices, hospitals, pharmacies, etc. can direct Texas residents on when and where to go to receive the vaccine. The Denton County Health Department’s registration has been closed since last Wednesday.
As far as I am concerned, in future elections, I will vote against every politician who is currently in office, due to their complacency and disregard of urgency. The Texas legislators have shown absolutely no concern of how important this is to residents. What a debacle the Texas government has allowed.
I am in group 1B with extreme health conditions. If the state of Texas were on top of informing its residents, I would have had some assurance that I would be getting the vaccine sometime in the near future.
It should be noted, that while trying to inform our Texas electorates of my concerns, obtaining a simple email address to access those we have and have not voted for is no easy feat. Very few have posted an email allowing their constituents to reach them.
Lynda Bradley,
Corinth