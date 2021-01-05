Misguided herd mentality
Though their attempts at sedition will go down in infamy, Ted Cruz and 10 other GOP senators might as well look into those other flat-earther oddities that some still hold true such as the existence of Santa Claus, the moon landing hoax and the government’s internment of extraterrestrials in Area 51.
These fantasies, like the “rampant voter fraud” these senators say caused the lame duck president’s loss to Joe Biden, are also based on the misguided herd mentality often fostered by delusional, self-serving demagogues.
What tin-foil cap enthusiast would not delight in having their delusions paraded in public to countermand those realists who insist that the patients must not gain control of the asylum?
Why not go all out and address all of the absurdities promulgated by those who dwell in the alternate universe they’ve created for themselves? What have we got to lose but the rule of law and an electoral process that has stood for nearly 240 years?
Larry Beck,
Denton