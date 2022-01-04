Global warming is real
From his letter to the editor of Dec. 24, Paul Knopick either believes global warming doesn’t exist or that combating it will be disastrous. There is no doubt in my mind, or in the minds of 97% of climate scientists, that global warming is real and is caused by us humans. Studies at Harvard University and the University of Queensland in Australia support this conclusion. Are the other 3% of climate scientists supported by the oil and gas industry?
Mr. Knopick implies that we will destroy our economy if we try to combat global warming. He evidently thinks that switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy will be disastrous. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, doubling renewables’ share of energy output will increase global GDP by 1.1% by 2030.
But what if we do nothing? Should Savannah (letter of Dec. 18) be worried? According to global insurance provider Swiss Re, unabated global warming will reduce global economic output by 11% to 14% by 2050. The Schroders Economics Team reports that the decrease in economic output will come from damage to property and infrastructure, lost productivity, mass migration and security threats. Just imagine what will happen if the water shortages in the Southwest U.S. keep getting worse. The necessary mass migration would be an economic disaster.
Yes, Savannah, you have plenty to worry about.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
We can fix it
A message to Savannah and Acelin and Greta and all the younger generation, from an elder also concerned about global warming and how on earth will we reverse the damage and ensure a safe future for all living creatures:
There are thousands of smart, sensible people working on solutions to the current problems we’ve caused. We have the tools, the knowledge, the science, the will and the power to reverse the current direction, restore balance and live sustainably on our one and only planet. We know what to do, we have wise leaders to follow.
Look at Drawdown (book or online), read Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis In One Generation. Choose science — any science you prefer; do your best with it, and you will help restore balance for current and future generations. Read All We Can Save for inspiration and direction. Kimberly Nicholas, climate scientist and author of Under the Sky We Make, sums up climate in five facts: “It’s warming. It’s us. We’re sure. It’s bad. We can fix it.”
Leslie Burkett,
Denton
Decent resolutions
January is time for resolutions. Let’s make some needed changes.
Why the negative emotion in many letters to the editor, social media and other areas of modern American life? Why do so many of us see anyone disagreeing with us or our favorite politicians and news sources as less than human, as vermin? Let’s resolve to respectfully debate our differences and to be kind.
Why do so many of us try to deny others the right to express opinions different from our own? Let’s resolve to allow the free exchange of ideas.
Why do so many of us reject the Declaration of Independence’s words that all men (and women) are created equal? Let’s resolve to be colorblind and not to favor one race, sex or class over another. Let’s judge everyone on the content of their individual characters.
Why are many of us so fearful and angry? Let’s resolve to rise above fear and anger. Let’s laugh more and find joy in life and other people.
Why are so many of us willing to use illegal, often violent means to get what we want? Let’s resolve to be good citizens and to act with integrity.
Why do so many of us who have power over others use that power to force them to do and say what we want done and said? Let’s resolve not to be tyrants. Let’s allow others to make choices they believe best for them — unless those choices involve unjustified violence against others.
Let’s resolve to be decent human beings.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton