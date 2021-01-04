Vaccines waitlists needed
My wife and I, both Tier 1B eligible, have been calling numerous places to secure the COVID-19 vaccinations. Understandably, most places are out of the vaccine but conversely are making no provisions to place people on a waiting list.
We have also run into more than one location listed as having the vaccine who tell us they have secured the vaccine for their staff members only. That is patently contrary to the rules laid out by the state. Those entities who have gotten the vaccine for their staff and who refuse to vaccinate the public should have their licenses revoked.
Everyone saw this train wreck coming, and we all knew it would take everyone working together to get through this hell and come out on the other side. None of us asked for this virus, but it will take all of us working together to get through this.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Help local artists thrive
As 2020 closes its chapter and 2021 opens a new one, I looked back at the coverage the Denton Record-Chronicle gave to art-related nonprofits this past year. Informative articles promoted the ways organizations were pivoting to serve the public during COVID-19 and acknowledged the serious challenges for nonprofits due to the lack of audience, live performance stages and fewer gallery openings.
I volunteer with the Thin Line Fest and Artists Enclave of Denton County. Neither of these nonprofits have paid staff or rented office space and were not eligible for a vast majority of federal funding opportunities. The Denton Record-Chronicle’s arts coverage can continue to spark public interest in virtual art programming, charitable giving and volunteer involvement in 2021.
This is needed more than ever for the arts and artists to thrive in Denton — not just survive but thrive.
Susan Carol Davis,
Denton