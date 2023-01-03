Why is lawlessness increasing in our country? Is it because some of our government officials and leaders are lawless themselves?
Here’s only one of many examples: We have existing immigration laws. Why would a president, who in his oath of office has sworn to “preserve, protect, and defend” our basic law, the Constitution, refuse to “preserve, protect and defend” our immigration laws? Why would his administration encourage illegal immigration rather than resist it, especially when illegal immigration promotes sex trafficking and the smuggling of illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, which is killing many Americans, primarily the young?
Obviously, we can debate the desirability of changing existing immigration laws, but in the meantime, must we not enforce them for the good of our country?
It’s been said that the most effective leadership is leadership by example. When an administration leads with the example of simply ignoring existing laws, it gives others permission to do the same.
Do we want the chaos of almost total lawlessness that will occur when more and more Americans follow the example of the current administration and ignore any laws they find inconvenient?
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
