The Dec. 30 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle was chock-full of important information the public needs to know about the agencies who ostensibly serve us, and how they are actually performing.

Transparency, or the lack thereof, is a recurring theme in the effectiveness of those entities. Add to that the column on the Opinion page by Richard Cherwitz, and we have a satisfying, full-course information meal that informs and satisfies our need for access to accurately reported facts, rather than alternate realities.

Thank you, Denton Record-Chronicle!

John Zeigler,

Denton

