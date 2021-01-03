The Dec. 30 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle was chock-full of important information the public needs to know about the agencies who ostensibly serve us, and how they are actually performing.
Transparency, or the lack thereof, is a recurring theme in the effectiveness of those entities. Add to that the column on the Opinion page by Richard Cherwitz, and we have a satisfying, full-course information meal that informs and satisfies our need for access to accurately reported facts, rather than alternate realities.
Thank you, Denton Record-Chronicle!
John Zeigler,
Denton