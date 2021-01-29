Good job
Got my COVID-19 shot today. Excellent job by Denton County Public Health.
Very smooth and very organized. Good job!
William Reed,
Denton
‘Garbage in, garbage out’
We have all heard the phrase “you are what you eat.” Talk to some of the local computer science majors, and they will tell you of a similar phrase among computer programmers: “Garbage in, garbage out.” Many in the culinary arts share a comparable sentiment: “Good ingredients create good dishes.”
The events that have transpired in the last few months have proven that media consumption operates along much the same principles: Lies and misinformation in, lies and misinformation out.
Matt Montoya,
Denton
Fighting light pollution
Every city has laws regarding noise pollution — no loud noises or loud music is allowed after 10 p.m. On that note, I would like to propose another idea: Denton could be the first city in America to instill a light pollution law.
Streetlights and exterior lights should be dimmed (not dark but dimmed) after 10 p.m. Humans as well as birds and other animals need certain amounts of darkness and light in order to live our healthiest lives.
You may remember that on June 7 at 8 a.m. I posted a letter to the editor regarding Denton’s streetlight project and the intensity of lights affecting migrating birds and my concern of creating another “Silent Spring” as our migrating birds continue to decline at rapid rates.
Light pollution is proven to be a leading reason for this decline. Though I did not receive an acknowledgement from the Denton Record-Chronicle, I am gratified that two articles appeared on this very subject, the first on Jan. 8. I am hoping my idea regarding a light pollution law generates an equal amount of discussion.
Marnie Sadri,
Denton