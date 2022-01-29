Citizens need to decide who is guiltier of being WOKE? In Denton, we have a person who believes the earth is flat, that COVID-19 is fake and no one should wear a mask. Some on the right claim that Jan. 6, 2021, was a group of tourists visiting the Capitol. Some right-wing woke promoters even try to claim the left attacked the Capitol.
Much like the Nazi of old who burned books if written by a Jewish person, one state right-wing politician wants to ban 850 books — [just] like The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears. As I recall my visit to Auschwitz in 1964, some on the right claim the Holocaust never happened. What is disappointing is that conservative state and federal politicians in Texas remain quiet.
All forms of “ideas” and “knowledge” seem to make the right wing “feel bad.” I smile when they are concerned about hurting children’s feelings when they learn about the history of racism in the world. With the internet, youth will get around recent censorship attempts in most communities and schools. In February last year, we had the governor trying to blame wind power initially for the Texas grid failure that cost Texas and the U.S. nearly $50 billion in extra charges. Profits for investors were more important than having a secure energy system. Initially, the right wing denied global warming was a real issue for years.
Stan Ingman,
Denton
Sedition is “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.” It carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is finally investigating those who made an organized attempt to overthrow the U.S. government by stopping the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. Such an attempt should certainly qualify as sedition.
There is growing evidence that this attempt was coordinated by Donald Trump’s inner circle. This evidence includes John Eastman’s memo describing how Mike Pence could reject electoral votes, Kayleigh McEnany’s mention of an alternative slate of electors, the submission of fake Electoral College certificates to the National Archives and the attempt by the Oath Keepers to use violence to block the certifying of electoral votes.
Will the DOJ eventually indict Trump? It must prove that he took part in or was aware of the attempt. A credible witness would have to testify against him.
In my opinion, based on his incitement of the insurrection on Jan. 6 and his many remarks before and after this event, he should be indicted.