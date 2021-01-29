What we know about Burgess
So now we know. We know that our congressional representative, Dr. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, is OK with many things. Specifically, he is fine with:
- Putting people in cages with little or no water or bedding.
- Caging children without any concern about the trauma they experience as a result of such experiences.
- Separating young children (some still at their mother’s breast) from their family.
- The federal government being unable or unwilling to reunite young children with their biological families after this separation.
- The president downplaying and ignoring the onset and advance of a pandemic, a scourge resulting in the infection of millions and the deaths of over 400,000 individuals.
- An attack on the results of a free and fair election and the efforts of a president to extort state officials to “find me 11,780 votes.”
- A president who incites violence to subvert our democracy for his own personal ends.
- The continuation of a seditious attack on democracy by opposing the certification of thoroughly reviewed election results.
- The president not being held accountable for his actions in fomenting an attack on the institutions, both physical and normative, of the United States.
Now that we know this about our representative, it becomes necessary to decide what we should do about it. We need to identify an alternative to this sort of representation. As citizens of the 26th Congressional District, we must identify and convince individuals who hold more reasonable attitudes to agree to represent us.
This is a role that is critical to the continuation of democracy in our nation.
Ron Fannin,
Denton