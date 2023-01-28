DRC_Keyboard

Yes to supporting public school employees

I support the Texas House Bill 1548, which gives school districts money to increase pay for teachers and other school employees. As Texas grows, we must plan to grow our public school teaching and support staffs. We certainly cannot afford the to lose usual 10-12% of teachers that will occur if we do nothing. Hopefully this will encourage those teachers to stay by moving Texas teacher pay from $7,500 below the national average to be the seventh-highest state in the country.

