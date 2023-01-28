I support the Texas House Bill 1548, which gives school districts money to increase pay for teachers and other school employees. As Texas grows, we must plan to grow our public school teaching and support staffs. We certainly cannot afford the to lose usual 10-12% of teachers that will occur if we do nothing. Hopefully this will encourage those teachers to stay by moving Texas teacher pay from $7,500 below the national average to be the seventh-highest state in the country.
The last few years of the pandemic, low pay compared to comparable positions, and culture war attacks have taken their toll on teachers. Let’s act while we have the budget surplus and the opportunity to make a difference in our schools.
David Troiano,
Highland Village
Slippery slope to sacrilege
I thought the Republican Party had sunk to the lowest it could go, but now it has defied expectations. Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House, placed traitors and insurrectionists on important congressional committees. These sleazeballs shouldn’t even be in Congress. The far-right fringe of the Republican Party is now mainstream.
Republicans became dishonest and cruel when Newt Gingrich was speaker of the House. It has deteriorated drastically from there with the followers of QAnon, inclusion of skinheads, white supremacists, traitors and insurrectionists. I am glad to see evangelicals starting to doubt their affiliation to Trump. It did take him bad-mouthing the movement for some to wake up. Loyalty to a debased degenerate leads one down the slippery, slimy slope to sacrilege. (Echo — Spiro Agnew)
Republican legislators support cuts to Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Healthcare Act and other social programs to supposedly balance the budget. On the other hand, they back cutting the funding for the IRS, and support more tax cuts for the rich, which would wreak havoc on the budget. These actions are immoral and would even devastate their own foolish MAGA nuts as so many are lower income.
Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “In politics stupidity is not a handicap.” Donald Trump is the personification of this. The writer Isaac Asimov said, “When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent.” What is happening to our country? These same traitors, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters consider themselves patriots. Idiocy seems an attribute in the Republican Party.
John Weber,
Denton
