Over the past decade, the number of abortion clinics in Texas has fallen by almost 50%. If you can find a clinic, there are multiple mandatory appointments and waiting periods. This combination can make it next to impossible to access an abortion in Texas — and that’s exactly what the operators of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers are hoping.
Crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, are a wolf in sheep’s clothing for those seeking options. CPCs don’t provide gynecological care or birth control — and certainly never abortions. Instead, they offer sonograms and a dousing of religious shame intended to guilt people into carrying their pregnancy to term.
Texas has over 200 CPCs, strategically set up in places far from abortion providers. People enter these places thinking they will be able to make an informed medical choice about their body. But these religiously tied establishments are a strong muscle in the arm of politicians looking to topple the structure of abortion rights in this country.
Denton’s own CPC, Woman 2 Woman, states on its website: “We do not offer, recommend or refer for abortions or abortifacients.” They opened “[upon] learning about the atrocities of abortion” and use scare tactics and misinformation about abortion to deter people from having one.
Texas already has numerous barriers to abortion access and doesn’t need the help of CPCs. Abortion is health care and must be accessible and safe.
It’s your body, and a decision to be made only by you and your doctor — not by crisis pregnancy centers.
Nika Potts,
Denton