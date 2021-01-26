A job well done
I see precious few good things come out of government, but I have to stop and shout kudos to Denton County Public Health and the many volunteers that staffed the vaccine hub at First Baptist Church in Lewisville.
It was, by far, the most efficient and well-organized government event I have ever witnessed. (Even better than voting.) Friendly staff, no standing in a line, (for seniors like me, that is great!) and a process that was very smooth and easy. Whoever managed the logistics of this should win the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing chaos and frayed tempers!
I cannot state enough positive things about my experience getting my first vaccine. This is a perfect model for public/private cooperation as the church kindly allowed the set-up and most likely (if I know Baptists) helped out with volunteers.
Thanks, Denton County Public Health, for a job well done!
Mary Butcher,
Savannah