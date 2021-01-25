Helping the family unit
I work as a housing relief case manager for Grace Like Rain, where I assist families who have been directly affected by COVID-19 who are now experiencing a great degree of financial stress. These parents are struggling to meet basic needs for their family. Additionally, I am a current graduate student in the Joint Master of Social Work program at Texas Woman’s University, where I have been given a wonderful opportunity to serve as an AmeriCorps member for Communities in Schools of North Texas serving at-risk students.
Maslow’s theory of human needs states that before an individual can reach self-actualization, their human needs must be met first. Before a student can engage in learning, their human needs must be met. If their parents are experiencing financial stress and struggling to provide basic needs such as shelter and food for their family, the student is more likely to experience great distress, lower academic performance and behavioral challenges, lower student engagement and lack of parental involvement in their student’s education.
As both a housing relief case manager, partnering with more of the parents, and as an AmeriCorps member, partnering with more of the child have taught me that the helping professional cannot work with the child without partnering with the parent, and vice versa. The family is a unit. There is a ripple effect, and to better assist these families who are experiencing poverty, I believe we need to increase the collaboration with the parent, child and the community.
Madison Hill,
Denton