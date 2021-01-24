It’s time for change
It’s time to impose term limits on all elected officials. It’s time for a change in representation, especially in District 26 and legislative leadership at all levels.
Michael Burgess has been elected to representative since 2003; unfortunately, in recent years he has abdicated that role. He has repeatedly voted strictly along a party line, or blindly supportive of President 45 rather than in support of all citizens in our district.
His explanations of votes on a whole litany of issues defies rationality. His “unavailability” or declining to respond to multiple and repeated requests for explanations underscores his lack of accountability to his constituency, in spite of what his website says.
His most recent explanation for not being in the House chamber during the insurrection, that the debate was repetitive, is absurd. To be fair, after watching many “debates” in both the House and Senate, repetitive and circular pontification is probably more appropriate, but that’s his job. If he feels that’s unproductive, please spend that time working to get more COVID-19 vaccine to Denton County and our citizens.
The only way for us to now be represented is for him to either resign, have a recall or elect someone different at the next election. The independent, nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics states that 91% of House incumbents are reelected. With those statistics, he obviously feels emboldened to do what he wants rather than represent the citizens.
It now becomes our role to ensure that he is replaced.
Dennis Fisher,
Denton