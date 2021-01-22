Building up our community
Jack Sommersby’s Jan. 22 letter concerning panhandling in Denton touches on but one small facet of a complex social issue here in Denton — that of the irritation of those who are approached by people in need.
It is as complex as the homelessness that dogs our community, which our City Council refuses to engage in any meaningful way. Coincidentally, today’s paper also carried an extensive story about the late Rev. Steve Plunkett, whose work at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church here became the cornerstone for 12 other churches to join in the ministry of Our Daily Bread.
Steve’s vision should inspire us to dig deeper and together with our underserved brothers and sisters build up the whole community of Denton in many and various ways.
John Zeigler,
Denton