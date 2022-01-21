Truth or lie
As I read political commentaries, I am reminded of some nursery rhymes and other tales that have some current relevance:
What Texas senator qualifies as the big bad wolf who is always huffing and puffing?
What congressmen fits the picture of never hearing or seeing any evil during last year’s uprising?
We must not overlook the young Southerner who was so good at finding others to do the fence whitewashing.
And who was it that is said to have never told a lie as the cherry tree was cut down?
Or we must not forget the huckster who said “there is a sucker born every minute.”
The more often and more loudly a lie or tall tale is told, the higher and wider it gets and the easier it is to remember it was just a lie to begin with.
My challenge, dear readers, is for you to add some pithy comments to this list.
John Hipple,
Denton
Where is BLM?
Why have we not seen the protest groups like Black Lives Matter recently? There have been several high-profile cases in the news, but not one with BLM sightings.
It is obvious, the rich Democrats are not paying people to spread hate and discontent. If President Donald Trump was still in office, we would have protests like crazy. Open your eyes and think on your own, not what liberals want you to see.
Maybe they should be called Black Lives Matter for the Right Price. No protest in any major city, don’t really understand.
President Joe Biden’s buddies wouldn’t do that to him. The Socialist States of America is on the way, thanks to your elected officials.
Ray Stefl,
Denton
Signs of healing
I am reflecting on President Joe Biden’s first year in office. He has gotten some things done against some fierce resistance. What I appreciate most is what he has not done and what is not happening. Here are some of these things:
- I don’t hear children crying at the border.
- The government is not trying to take my wife’s health insurance.
- The government is not trying to cut my Social Security or Medicare.
- The post office that tried to kneecap and rig the 2020 election is being reformed.
- I don’t worry as much about banks and Wall Street trying to take my money because the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is being reassembled.
- Lies are not being spoken, written and defended by the administration.
- False medical advice has not been proposed such as injecting bleach.
- I don’t hear racist statements about our allies, our enemies or even our congressional representatives.
- The administration is not populated with unqualified family members who do little or nothing but grift.
- I don’t know if the water I drink is cleaner, but I don’t hear about proposed cuts to drinking water standards.
- There have not been attacks on cities or states that didn’t support Joe Biden.
- The United States does not seem to be in a trade war.
- The Bears Ears are starting to heal.
Jim Williams,
Denton