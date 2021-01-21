Panhandling must stop
You know, I’m curious about something. If our city police get to pick and choose what ordinances they enforce, does that mean us citizens get to pick and choose which ones we obey? I ask because Denton has a No Panhandling ordinance, yet the police keep turning a willing blind eye to the overt panhandling going on in our city, particularly in the downtown square, our intersections, and in business parking lots on Loop 288 and University Drive.
The thing is, we constantly read in the crime blotter of allergic-to-work bums (who, by the way, get three free meals at Our Daily Bread and Salvation Army, with overnight shelter at the latter) being arrested for criminal trespass at businesses they’ve been barred from for disruptive behavior, and almost each and every time they’re intoxicated and are found with drugs on them. Now, if they weren’t allowed to panhandle then they wouldn’t have had the money for booze and drugs in the first place, so our police blatantly ignore an ordinance which thus leads to subsequent crimes. Does this even remotely make any kind of sense?
Jack Sommersby
Denton