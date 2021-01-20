Rules of engagement (ROE) refer to the orders issued by competent authority that delineate when, where, how, and against whom lethal force may be used. For instance, the ROE for soldiers in Iraq were “the use of force, including deadly force, is authorized to protect yourself, your unit, and friendly forces.”
For police officers in the United States, the Supreme Court established that a police officer who believes a suspect poses a threat of serious harm to the officer or others may use deadly force. The Black Lives Matter movement came about because of the many questionable killings of unarmed Black citizens who were perceived to be threats to the lives of police officers.
The white rioters who stormed the Capitol beat and threatened the lives of the police who were in place. One officer even perceived that individuals were trying to take his gun and threatening to shoot him with it. The Congress people being protected by said police feared for their lives.
Yet, lethal force was only used once with no hint that it was inappropriate. What were the ROE for Capitol police? Were rioters not subject to lethal force because they were white?
Ronald L. Johnson,
Denton