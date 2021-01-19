Festering rot
It is gut-wrenching to find our country has so many insurrectionists and traitors in our midst.
Our disgusting Texas sleazebag Sen. Ted Cruz and traitorous Texas House members Ron White, Roger Williams, Randy Weber, Beth Van Duyne, Pete Sessions, August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Lance Gooden, Louie Gohmert, Pat Fallon, Michael Cloud, Troy Nehls, John Carter, Michael Burgess, Brian Babin, Jodey Arrington need to be run out of our state. These anarchists voted to throw out the votes of our citizens in our democratic presidential election, to support an autocratic wannabe dictator. These suppurating sores of the Donald Trump Republican Party need to be excised before their putrid blight consumes our nation.
This festering rot has been developing over the four years of the Trump administration. It will be interesting to see how many Trump followers slide and slither down the slimy slope with Trump into the oozing cesspool waiting below.
That is why we must make sure that Trump is never allowed to crawl back out of the slime and run for office in the future and hopefully be locked up for the rest of his life. His Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys and white supremacists need to be locked up with him. Trump’s degenerate and morally bankrupt evangelical followers must also be expunged.
John T. Weber,
Denton