An article that was entitled “McCaughey: Democrats partner with Mexican cartels: a deal with the devil” and published online on Jan. 16, 2023, is misinformation and also slanderous. As a journalist myself, I find this to be irresponsible journalism.
Of course, the Democratic Party nor Democrats would ever partner with Mexican cartels!
I would like Betsy McCaughey to retract her article and issue an apology to the Democratic Party and Democrats.
Such inflammatory drivel is ridiculous and does not belong in a reputable media source.
Dru Murra,
Flower Mound
The rising cost of staying alive
[At the time of this writing on Jan. 14,] the level of climate warming CO2 in the atmosphere is 420.07 ppm. One year ago on this day the level was 419.08 ppm. And before the Industrial Revolution and the burning of fossil fuels (oil, coal, natural gas/methane) the level was 280 ppm.
Oil and gas continue to be extracted from the earth with no end in sight. And companies such as Exxon-Mobil, Chevron and Total have known for at least 50 years that their products would heat the earth and negatively impact their consumers’ health. But, as the tobacco industry did, they continue to lie, deny, and delay while the earth gets hotter, the storms more powerful, and the droughts more lethal.
There have been 341 weather and climate disasters in the U.S. since 1980 whose costs/damages reached or exceeded $1 billion. Together, those disasters’ total cost exceeds $2.475 trillion.
If you think the cost of staying alive is high now, just wait. The costs of inaction and of incremental efforts to delay an ordered and timely transition to a renewable energy economy will be devastating.
Ed Soph,
Denton
